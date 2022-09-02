Germany agrees to $28 mln in compensation for families of Munich Olympics victims

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A stone cutter renovates a memorial stone for the 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants during the 1972 Olympic Games, at the site of the hostage-taking at the former Olympic Village in Munich, Germany, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Germany and the families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics have agreed on a compensation offer totalling 28 million euros ($28 million), said an interior ministry spokesperson on Friday.

Last month, the families had said they were unhappy with the latest German compensation offers and that they planned to boycott a ceremony on Monday in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in protest. read more

The federal government will contribute 22.5 million euro, while 5 million euros will come from the state of Bavaria and 500,000 euros will come from Munich, said the spokesperson.

On Sept. 5, 1972, members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage at the poorly secured athletes' village by Palestinian gunmen from the radical Black September group.

Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.

($1 = 1.0001 euros)

Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams

