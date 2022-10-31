Germany condemns violence by Iranian security forces against protesters















BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Germany condemns "in the strongest terms" a violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against protesters and the state repression of journalists there, a German government spokesperson said on Monday

Germany welcomed further sanctions by the European Union against Iran, and Berlin is looking at further measures, the spokesperson added, without giving a timeline for them.

Reporting by Miranda and Paul Carrel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.