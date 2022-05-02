Germany denounces Lavrov's comments on Hitler and Zelenskiy as "absurd"

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives for a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments to Italian television in which he suggested that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins are "absurd" propaganda, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

During an interview with Rete 4 channel on Sunday, Lavrov was asked how Russia could say it needed to "denazify" Ukraine, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was Jewish.

"I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing," Lavrov said via an interpreter, in comments that were met with sharp criticism from Israel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.