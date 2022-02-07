Germany to deploy up to 350 additional troops to Lithuania

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany will send up to 350 additional troops to Lithuania as reinforcement for the NATO battlegroup there, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday.

The additional troops will deploy from Feb. 14, Lambrecht told reporters.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

