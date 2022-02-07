1 minute read
Germany to deploy up to 350 additional troops to Lithuania
BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany will send up to 350 additional troops to Lithuania as reinforcement for the NATO battlegroup there, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday.
The additional troops will deploy from Feb. 14, Lambrecht told reporters.
