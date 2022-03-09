Germany has no knowledge of radiation leaking from Chernobyl plant

An aerial view from a plane shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant during a tour to the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany has no knowledge of radiation leaking from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, an environment ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We have no knowledge that radioactive substances are leaking," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier on Wednesday that Russia must urgently observe a temporary ceasefire to allow repairs on a power line to the Chernobyl plant, saying radiation could be leaked if an electricity outage continues. read more

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray

