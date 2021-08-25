Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Germany to help Afghans seeking to leave beyond Aug. 31 deadline - Merkel

1 minute read

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Germany will try to help Afghans who worked with its soldiers and aid organisations and wish to leave Afghanistan even after an Aug. 31 deadline to end a U.S.-led military evacuation operation, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taliban," Merkel told the German parliament.

"That's why we are working intensively at all levels to find how we can protect those who helped us, including through the civilian operation of the airport in Kabul," she added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 11:20 AM UTC

Western nations race to complete Afghan evacuation as deadline looms

Western nations rushed to complete the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan on Wednesday as the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer with no sign that the country's new Taliban rulers might allow an extension.

World
U.S., China accuse each other of 'bullying' nations
World
EXCLUSIVE Hong Kong's former chief judge says upholding rule of law not political
World
From bitcoin dreamer to fugitive, fleeing the Taliban for Turkey
World
U.S. VP Harris offers Vietnam support to counter Beijing in the South China Sea