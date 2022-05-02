Germany to invite India, Indonesia, Senegal, S Africa to G7 summit

German Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit presents the logo for the G7 summit in Germany 2022, at a news conference in Berlin, Germany December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Senegal, South Africa, India and Indonesia will be invited as guest countries to attend the G7 summit hosted by Germany in June , a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

