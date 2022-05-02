1 minute read
Germany pledges 10 billion euros for bilateral cooperation with India
BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Germany is making 10 billion euros ($10.52 billion) available for bilateral cooperation with India in the coming years, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
"When implementing the measures for these partnership projects, we will provide a great deal of funding over the next few years, all together 10 billion," Scholz told reporters after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.
($1 = 0.9510 euros)
