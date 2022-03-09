Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Germany says any MIG-29 decision must be made to avoid war spillover

1 minute read

Polish Air Force MiG-29 pilot Adrian Rojek performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - The question of whether NATO should provide Ukraine with Polish MIG-29 jets is not currently on the table, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry added that any decisions needed to be made with the goal of preventing the war in Ukraine from spilling over into NATO.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters