Germany says any MIG-29 decision must be made to avoid war spillover
BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - The question of whether NATO should provide Ukraine with Polish MIG-29 jets is not currently on the table, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the foreign ministry added that any decisions needed to be made with the goal of preventing the war in Ukraine from spilling over into NATO.
Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers
