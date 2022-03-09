Germany says any MIG-29 decision must be made to avoid war spillover

Polish Air Force MiG-29 pilot Adrian Rojek performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - The question of whether NATO should provide Ukraine with Polish MIG-29 jets is not currently on the table, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry added that any decisions needed to be made with the goal of preventing the war in Ukraine from spilling over into NATO.

Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

