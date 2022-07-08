1 minute read
Germany says it is at Japan's side after Abe dies
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Germany is at Japan's side, a German government spokesperson said in response to news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.