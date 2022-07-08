Germany says it is at Japan's side after Abe dies

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, attends an election campaign rally in Fukushima, Japan, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Germany is at Japan's side, a German government spokesperson said in response to news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

