Germany says talks with Iraq to stop migrants flights to Belarus were successful

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German foreign ministry on Friday said talks with Iraq to stop migrants' flights to Belarus were successful, adding that Jordan has also cancelled several charter flights.

German authorities have registered 4,889 unauthorised arrivals with a connection to Belarus so far in October, which is more than a half of all such arrivals this year.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Riham Alkousaa

