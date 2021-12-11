Germany says time is running out for Iran nuclear deal

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends day one of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers at the Museum of Liverpool, in Liverpool, Britain, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said there was no progress in sight for nuclear talks with Iran, and stressed that time was running out.

"It has shown in the last days that we do not have any progress... due to the offer of the Iranian government negotiations have been thrown back six months," Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Liverpool, England.

"Time is running out."

Reporting by Alexander Ratz, writing by William James

