Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin















BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin for talks on Monday against the backdrop of German concerns about Tehran's human rights record, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"I can confirm that the Iranian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office today," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More











