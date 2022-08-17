Germany summons Palestinian representative over Abbas' Holocaust comment

BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The German chancellery summoned the head of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Berlin on Wednesday to protest Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' comparison of Israeli actions with the Holocaust, a German government spokesperson said.

"It is clear for us, the government and the chancellor, that the persecution and systematic murder of 6 million European Jews is an unparalleled crime against humanity," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin.

During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, Abbas accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics by Palestinian militants. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.