Germany will discuss US inflation act with Washington - Scholz















BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Germany will discuss the United States' Inflation Reduction Act with Washington to address competition concerns, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Germany must cooperate with other countries to prevent "a massive customs war between all kinds of countries", Scholz told industry representatives at an engineering conference in Berlin.

(This story has been corrected to fix translation mistake in paragraph 2 to "all kinds of countries" instead of "loud countries")

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Rachel More, Editing by William Maclean











