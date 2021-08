KYIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Sunday for an agreement to extend gas transit through Ukraine.

"Gas should not be used as a geopolitical weapon," she said after a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Kirsti Knolle in Kyiv; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by David Clarke

