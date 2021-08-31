Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Germany's Merkel says some 10-40,000 left in Afghanistan with right to German residence

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz prior to a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 31, 2021. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany estimates there are still between 10,000 and 40,000 local staff working for development organisations in Afghanistan who have a right to be evacuated to Germany if they feel they are endangered, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Berlin news conference with her Austrian counterpart, Merkel said most of those working for the German armed forces and police were already outside Afghanistan, but that, since development aid to Afghanistan had not been stopped, many staff in that field remained in the country.

"For us the focus at the moment is local staff and that's not 300 people, that's probably more like 10-40,000 people, and we will have to see how many of them want to leave the country and how many not," she said.

"As we've seen, nobody takes the decision to leave their home lightly."

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 11:44 AM UTC

Taliban celebrate victory as last U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

Celebratory gunfire resounded across Kabul on Tuesday as Taliban fighters took control of the airport before dawn, following the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops, marking the end of a 20-year war that left the Islamist militia stronger than it was in 2001.

World
Leaving Afghanistan, U.S. general's ghostly image books place in history
World
Japan PM Suga to replace key party ally ahead of election -media
World
EXCLUSIVE Thailand's elderly lag behind in COVID vaccination drive, data show
World
No future for women like me, says exiled Afghan soccer player