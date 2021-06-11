Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Germany's Merkel to visit Biden at White House on July 15

2 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden leave after making a statement to the media before talks in Berlin February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

U.S. President Joe Biden will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Washington on July 15 to affirm "the deep bilateral ties", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

The announcement was made on the first day of the Group of Seven summit in England. Biden has hosted two other world leaders since taking office, Japan and South Korea.

Psaki said Biden and Merkel "will discuss their commitment to close cooperation on a range of common challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values."

A standoff over the completion of the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline piping Russian gas to Europe has strained ties at a time when Berlin and Washington are eager to rebuild relations after former U.S. President Donald Trump's term.

The United States waived sanctions last month on the company behind the pipeline, Russian state energy firm Gazprom, giving Berlin and Washington three more months to resolve the dispute.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 4:18 AM UTCAmerica may be ‘back’ at G7, but allies’ doubts about U.S. democracy linger

In 2017 the president of the United States shocked Washington's Western allies during his first European trip, scolding them for failing to pay their "fair share" on defense, physically shoving aside one prime minister, and white-knuckling another leader in a public handshake.

WorldChina’s attacks on ‘foreign forces’ threaten Hong Kong’s standing -top U.S. envoy
WorldEXCLUSIVE UK's Raab: Some countries are using vaccines as a geopolitcal tool
WorldFailed: UK's ex-PM Brown says G7 COVID vaccine plan offers no solution
WorldRapid spread of Delta variant throws England’s re-opening into doubt