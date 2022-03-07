1 minute read
Germany's Scholz to attend security cabinet meeting on Monday
BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend a meeting of the security cabinet on Monday focused on the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said.
The cabinet will meet at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), said government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, who added that no news conference is planned for afterwards.
Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Paul Carrel
