Germany's Scholz to attend security cabinet meeting on Monday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his visit at the German Army Operations Command in Schwielowsee, Germany March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend a meeting of the security cabinet on Monday focused on the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said.

The cabinet will meet at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), said government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, who added that no news conference is planned for afterwards.

