Germany's Scholz deeply saddened and stunned by Abe's death

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz answers questions during a question and answer session of the Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "stunned and deeply saddened" by news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

"We stand closely by Japan's side even in these difficult hours," Scholz tweeted, expressing his deepest sympathy to Abe's family.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

