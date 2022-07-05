Germany's Scholz discussed energy with UAE president - spokesperson

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement along with chairman of the Confederation of German Employers' Association (BDA) Rainer Dulger and chairwoman of Federation of Trade Unions (DGB) Yasmin Fahimi (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and discussed issues including energy, a spokesperson for Scholz said.

"In a telephone conversation, the Chancellor and the President spoke about bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of energy and climate protection, regional issues as well as the Russian attack on Ukraine and its global impact," the spokesperson said in a statement.

