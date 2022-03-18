1 minute read
Germany's Scholz invites G7 leaders to summit next Thursday
BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited leaders from the Group of Seven economic powers to a summit next Thursday in Brussels, a government spokesperson said on Friday.
"The meeting is embedded in the NATO summit and the European Council," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference. "The meeting will serve to exchange views on current issues, in particular the situation in Ukraine."
Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray
