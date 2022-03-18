Germany's Scholz invites G7 leaders to summit next Thursday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a news conference with Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin (not pictured) amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2022. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited leaders from the Group of Seven economic powers to a summit next Thursday in Brussels, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

"The meeting is embedded in the NATO summit and the European Council," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference. "The meeting will serve to exchange views on current issues, in particular the situation in Ukraine."

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray

