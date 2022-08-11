Germany's Scholz: no plans for China visit

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has no concrete plans yet for a visit to China, he said on Thursday.

There were talks but no date had been set yet, Scholz said at a news conference in Berlin.

He stressed the importance of German companies not being too dependent on China but being able to rely on diversified supply chains.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.