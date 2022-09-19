Germany's Scholz plans weekend Gulf trip to promote investments

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the M100 Media Award 2022 ceremony, at the Sanssouci Palace Orangery in Potsdam, Germany September 15, 2022. Bernd von Jutrczenka /Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the start of a two-day visit to the Gulf region, the Berlin government said on Monday.

Scholz is scheduled to meet the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed, on Sunday, before heading to Qatar for talks there and then back to Germany later that day.

The weekend visit to the Gulf states will, among other things, focus on Germany as an investment location, a government spokesperson told reporters in Berlin.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

