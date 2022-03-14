Skip to main content
Germany's Scholz says Ukraine talks must lead to a ceasefire soon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2022. Guido Bergmann/BPA/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and other diplomatic activity addressing the war in Ukraine but said the meetings must soon produce results that allow a ceasefire.

"We have to make sure that results are achieved soon that will make a ceasefire possible," Scholz told reporters after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

