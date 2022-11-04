Germany's Scholz tells China: Any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful















BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he reaffirmed during his trip to China that Germany pursues a one-China policy while also addressing growing concerns about stability and peace in the region.

"I have ... made it clear that any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful or by mutual agreement," Scholz said at a news conference with China's outgoing premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Friday.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Kirsti Knolle











