Germany's Scholz, UK's Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the media at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store following their talks in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2022. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further Russian military aggression against Ukraine must be averted, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

In a phone call on Thursday, Scholz and Johnson also agreed that it must be clear that Russia would have to face considerable costs in case of further aggression, the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle

