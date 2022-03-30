Governor of Ukraine's Chernihiv region sees no let-up in Russian attacks

March 30 (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region said on Wednesday he saw no let-up in Russian attacks despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there.

"Do we believe in it (the promise)? Of course not," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The 'decreased activity' in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on (the city of) Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit (the city of) Chernihiv."

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

