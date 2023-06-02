Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections















ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Greek conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, just weeks before a second round of national elections, he said in a video message.

"I tested positive today and therefore I will stay at home for a few days," Mitsotakis said in a video post on Instagram adding that he had cancelled a trip to Northern Greece.

Mitsotaki's New Democracy Party won national elections in May with 40.1% of the vote, but fell short of an outright majority. The parties that came second and third refused to join a coalition, leading to a second vote to be held on June 25.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Nick Macfie











