World
Greenland cancels flights from capital after logging new COVID-19 cases
COPENHAGEN, June 15 (Reuters) - Greenland has cancelled all flights and ship departures from its capital Nuuk after registering six cases of COVID-19, Greenlandic Sermitsiaq newspaper reported on Tuesday.
"We have a spread of infection in Nuuk and one infected in Ilulissat," the Greenland's chief medical officer Henrik Hansen told a press briefing according to Sermitsiaq.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.