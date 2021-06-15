Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Greenland cancels flights from capital after logging new COVID-19 cases

A person looks on outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test center in the center of Nuuk, Greenland March 31, 2021. Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS /File Photo

COPENHAGEN, June 15 (Reuters) - Greenland has cancelled all flights and ship departures from its capital Nuuk after registering six cases of COVID-19, Greenlandic Sermitsiaq newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"We have a spread of infection in Nuuk and one infected in Ilulissat," the Greenland's chief medical officer Henrik Hansen told a press briefing according to Sermitsiaq.

