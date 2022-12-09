Griner seems in good health and spirits, White House says















WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in good health and in good spirits after landing at a Texas airport on Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC in an interview.

Griner, who was released on Thursday after 10 months in Russian detention as part of a prisoner swap with Moscow, is headed to Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Kirby added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu











