1 minute read
Griner sentence 'compounds the injustice' of wrongful detention - Blinken
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The nine-year prison sentence given to U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia "compounds the injustice of her wrongful detention," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"Nothing about today's decision changes our determination that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained, and we will continue working to bring Brittney and fellow wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan home," Blinken said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.