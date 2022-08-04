Griner sentence 'compounds the injustice' of wrongful detention - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The nine-year prison sentence given to U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia "compounds the injustice of her wrongful detention," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Nothing about today's decision changes our determination that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained, and we will continue working to bring Brittney and fellow wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan home," Blinken said in a statement.

