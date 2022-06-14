Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball - Women - Gold medal match - United States v Japan - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan - August 8, 2021. Brittney Griner of the United States in action with Himawari Akaho of Japan REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

June 14 (Reuters) - American basketball player Brittney Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended to July 2 at the request of investigators, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) seven-time All-Star was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison. read more

The U.S. State Department determined in May that the 31-year-old twice Olympic gold medallist was wrongfully detained and has assigned diplomats to work for her release. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Griner's team, the Phoenix Mercury, and the WNBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A representative said that Griner's family declined to comment at this time.

On Monday, the Phoenix Mercury met with the U.S. State Department, including the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.