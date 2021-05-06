WorldFactbox: Groups that Russia has declared extremist
A Russian court is considering a prosecutor's request to outlaw jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional campaign headquarters as "extremist". read more
Here are some of the other organisations that have already been labelled as such.
NATIONAL BOLSHEVIK PARTY
A post-Soviet political party espousing far-right and far-left ideas, banned in 2007.
TABLIGHI JAMAAT
An Islamic missionary movement, labelled extremist in 2009.
SLAVIC UNION
A neo-Nazi group, outlawed as extremist in 2010.
UKRAINE'S RIGHT SECTOR
A far-right Ukrainian nationalist organisation, declared extremist in 2014.
MISANTHROPIC DIVISION
A radical nationalist group, declared extremist in 2015.
JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES
A Christian denomination known in the West for door-to-door preaching, declared extremist in 2017.
FALUN GONG
A regional office of the spiritual group in Siberia, banned in 2020. The movement was founded in China in 1992, but was banned on the Chinese mainland in 1999.
