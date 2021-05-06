A Russian court is considering a prosecutor's request to outlaw jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional campaign headquarters as "extremist". read more

Here are some of the other organisations that have already been labelled as such.

NATIONAL BOLSHEVIK PARTY

A post-Soviet political party espousing far-right and far-left ideas, banned in 2007.

TABLIGHI JAMAAT

An Islamic missionary movement, labelled extremist in 2009.

SLAVIC UNION

A neo-Nazi group, outlawed as extremist in 2010.

UKRAINE'S RIGHT SECTOR

A far-right Ukrainian nationalist organisation, declared extremist in 2014.

MISANTHROPIC DIVISION

A radical nationalist group, declared extremist in 2015.

JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES

A Christian denomination known in the West for door-to-door preaching, declared extremist in 2017.

FALUN GONG

A regional office of the spiritual group in Siberia, banned in 2020. The movement was founded in China in 1992, but was banned on the Chinese mainland in 1999.

