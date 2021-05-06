Skip to main content

WorldFactbox: Groups that Russia has declared extremist

Reuters
2 minute read

A Russian court is considering a prosecutor's request to outlaw jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional campaign headquarters as "extremist". read more

Here are some of the other organisations that have already been labelled as such.

NATIONAL BOLSHEVIK PARTY

A post-Soviet political party espousing far-right and far-left ideas, banned in 2007.

TABLIGHI JAMAAT

An Islamic missionary movement, labelled extremist in 2009.

SLAVIC UNION

A neo-Nazi group, outlawed as extremist in 2010.

UKRAINE'S RIGHT SECTOR

A far-right Ukrainian nationalist organisation, declared extremist in 2014.

MISANTHROPIC DIVISION

A radical nationalist group, declared extremist in 2015.

JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES

A Christian denomination known in the West for door-to-door preaching, declared extremist in 2017.

FALUN GONG

A regional office of the spiritual group in Siberia, banned in 2020. The movement was founded in China in 1992, but was banned on the Chinese mainland in 1999.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 5:47 PM UTCDefiant but cornered: Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny’s movement is on the ropes

He has been poisoned, jailed and his close aides are either being prosecuted or have fled abroad. His anti-Kremlin opposition movement is now also likely to soon be outlawed as extremist.

WorldEU ‘ready to discuss’ COVID vaccine patent waiver as drugmakers push back
WorldCOVID-19 spreads to rural India, villages ill-equipped to fight it
WorldNuclear deal possible despite gaps if Iran takes decision -U.S.
WorldU.S. supports Ukraine against 'reckless' Russian moves - Blinken