Guatemala president orders return of ambassador to Russia

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei addresses the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. Justin Lane/Pool via REUTERS

GUATEMALA CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that he has ordered the return of the Central American country's ambassador to Russia, Guisela Atalida Godinez Sazo, adding that his government rejected Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Giammattei had earlier expressed "full support for the sovereignty of Ukraine as like-minded countries and stand in solidarity with its people and government."

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

