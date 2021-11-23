Gunshots fired at police and firemen on French island of Martinique -AFP

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Protesters fired gunshots on police forces and firemen on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, reported Agence France Presse (AFP) on Tuesday, citing police forces.

Both Martinique and the neighbouring French island of Guadeloupe have been hit by civil unrest over the last week as demonstrators have protested against French COVID-19 protocol measures, such as strict vaccination requirements.

