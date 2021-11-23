World
Gunshots fired at police and firemen on French island of Martinique -AFP
1 minute read
PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Protesters fired gunshots on police forces and firemen on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, reported Agence France Presse (AFP) on Tuesday, citing police forces.
Both Martinique and the neighbouring French island of Guadeloupe have been hit by civil unrest over the last week as demonstrators have protested against French COVID-19 protocol measures, such as strict vaccination requirements.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.