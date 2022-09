SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will condemn North Korea's missile launch and discuss Seoul's concerns over changes in U.S. electric vehicle subsidies during planned talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, a White House official said on Thursday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











