Head of Russia's Wagner group dismisses talk of N. Korean weapons as gossip

General view of the "PMC Wagner Centre", associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, ahead of its opening in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The head of private Russian military company the Wagner Group on Thursday dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea.

"Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long time. And no such efforts have even been made," Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement.

