Head of Russia's Wagner group dismisses talk of N. Korean weapons as gossip















Dec 22 (Reuters) - The head of private Russian military company the Wagner Group on Thursday dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea.

"Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long time. And no such efforts have even been made," Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski; editing by Jonathan Oatis











