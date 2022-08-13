Hezbollah official says group does not know anything about attack on Rushdie

Author Salman Rushdie is transported to a helicopter after he was stabbed on stage before his scheduled speech at the Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, New York, U.S., August 12, 2022, in this screengrab taken from a social media video. TWITTER @HoratioGates3 /via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - An official from Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Saturday the group had no additional information on the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie.

“We don’t know anything about this subject so we will not comment,” the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams

