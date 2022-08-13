1 minute read
Hezbollah official says group does not know anything about attack on Rushdie
BEIRUT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - An official from Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Saturday the group had no additional information on the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie.
“We don’t know anything about this subject so we will not comment,” the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams
