BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in China's financial hub of Shanghai on Friday, state broadcaster CGTN said, on a visit that will run until June 14.

She will meet President Xi Jinping to "jointly plan and lead" the future development of ties, the official news agency, Xinhua, said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











