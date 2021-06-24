Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Honduras inaugurates its embassy in Jerusalem

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez delivers a message after his brother Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez was found guilty of U.S. drug trafficking, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera/File Photo

TEGUCIGALPA, June 24 (Reuters) - Honduras has inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Thursday, in a diplomatic move likely to anger Palestinians.

Honduras said it would move its embassy from Tel Aviv after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

The status of Jerusalem has been one of the thorniest issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

