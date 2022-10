HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday that any United Nations sanctions would be upheld in the city, when asked about a Russian yacht berthed in the financial centre that belongs to a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Reporting By James Pomfret and Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill











