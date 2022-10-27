Hong Kong's financial secretary tests positive for COVID on Saudi visit

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan speaks during a news conference after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike, in Hong Kong, China July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan tested positive for COVID-19 during a visit to Saudi Arabia, and will stay in Riyadh for a "short while" to observe health requirements, the city's government said on Thursday.

Chan was set to attend an international banking conference in Hong Kong next week.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

