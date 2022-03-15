Humanitarian aid convoy hits problems trying to reach Mariupol - Ukrainian deputy PM

An aerial view shows smoke rising from damaged residential buildings following an explosion, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine March 14, 2022 in this still image taken from a drone footage obtained from social media. Azov regiment press service/via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine faced new problems trying to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged city of Mariupol on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Vereshchuk said a convoy with supplies for Mariupol was stuck at nearby Berdyansk and accused Russia of lying about fulfilling agreements to help trapped civilians. Convoys of private cars were not sufficient to evacuate people from Mariupol and buses needed to be let through, she said.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

