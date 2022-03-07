Skip to main content
Humanitarian corridors are still not open - Ukrainian deputy PM

A child says goodbye to their father through the window of an evacuation train leaving from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians out of Ukrainian cities are still not up and running, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday.

Vereshchuk said there were nearly 300,000 civilians requiring evacuation from the southeastern port city of Mariupol, which is under assault from Russian forces. U.N. representatives had joined negotiations, she said.

