1 minute read
Humanitarian corridors are still not open - Ukrainian deputy PM
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians out of Ukrainian cities are still not up and running, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday.
Vereshchuk said there were nearly 300,000 civilians requiring evacuation from the southeastern port city of Mariupol, which is under assault from Russian forces. U.N. representatives had joined negotiations, she said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.