Hungarian, Chinese leaders to discuss anti-pandemic cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban before the bilateral meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China April 25, 2019. Andrea Verdelli/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is due to discuss anti-pandemic efforts with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the phone on Thursday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page.

Hungary is the only European Union country to use Chinese vaccines under an emergency protocol before they have been officially approved by the bloc, with over a million doses of the Sinopharm shot helping the country record one of the world's highest inoculation rates.

