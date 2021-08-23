Hungary evacuates 173 people, including Americans, from Afghanistan - minister

BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hungary has evacuated 173 people from Afghanistan, including many at the request of the United States and Austria, on a plane that arrived in Budapest on Monday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

He also said U.S. troops at Kabul airport "should not hinder" people Hungary wants to fly out from getting into the airport.

"We have brought out a large part of passengers at American and Austrian request ... In exchange we expect our allies, including the Americans, not to hinder people whom we want to evacuate from getting into Kabul airport," Szijjarto told reporters.

The plane arrived in Budapest via Uzbekistan.

He said some people could not get into Kabul airport because of U.S. troops and the reasoning that there was a big crowd was "unacceptable".

Crowds have thronged Kabul airport desperate to flee the country every day since the Taliban took the city on Aug. 15, with many without papers being turned away.

Szijjarto thanked Uzbekistan for allowing Hungary to set up a "base" there to help the evacuation effort.

The foreign ministry said a statement on Sunday that a significant number of the evacuated passengers were Hungarian and American nationals.

On Monday, it said that 96 Afghan nationals who had helped Hungary and its allies in Afghanistan had arrived in Hungary and been placed in quarantine.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Macfie

