Hungary will sign EU's Africa-Pacific trade deal after amendments, says minister















April 19 (Reuters) - Hungary will sign a trade and development deal between the European Union and African, Caribbean and Pacific states after it was promised amendments it sought, the Central European country's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Hungary's green light allows for the ratification of the accord with 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries which was agreed by EU negotiators in December 2020 to set up a legal framework for cooperation on trade, aid and migration.

"Hungary received the guarantees it needed to back the deal," Szijjarto said during a visit to Mauritius. He did not say who gave the guarantees.

Hungary has been blocking the resolution on the deal since May 2021 saying it could increase migration and "force gender ideology" on the country.

Szijjarto said Hungary had now received assurances that issues such as education, sexual rights and labour market regulation will remain under national authority.

Budapest's opposition to the agreement threatened to imperil years of talks to update the two-decade-old Cotonou development treaty with new provisions on areas including climate protection, human rights and migration.

Once Hungary formally ratifies it, the updated accord - called Post-Cotonou - will include ways for ACP nations to take back migrants whose asylum applications have failed in the EU.

