IAEA Board will not vote on Ukraine resolution until Thursday -diplomats

A sign is seen before an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors emergency meeting on Ukraine in Vienna, Austria, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, March 2 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors, which is currently holding an emergency meeting on Ukraine, will not vote on the draft resolution criticising Russia that was submitted to the meeting until Thursday, three diplomats said.

The draft, which was submitted shortly before midnight, has been watered down from a previous version reported by Reuters in a bid to increase the majority of countries supporting it, diplomats said. The latest version seen by Reuters says the Board "deplores the Russian Federation's actions in Ukraine". read more

