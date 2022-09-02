IAEA chief Grossi plans news conference at Vienna airport around 1800 GMT

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who is to head a planned mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

VIENNA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will hold a news conference on Friday around 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) upon his return from Ukraine, where he led a mission to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the watchdog said.

The news conference will be held at Vienna airport after Grossi lands there, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, amending the time from a previous statement that said it would be around 8:30 p.m..

